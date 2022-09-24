Puducherry, Sep 24 (PTI) Puducherry registered 60 new coronavirus cases on Saturday while no COVID-related death was reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours, a senior health official said.

With the fresh cases, the overall caseload in the UT went up to 1,74,308. As no fatality was reported, the death toll remained the same at 1,973.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said Puducherry region alone accounted for 37 new cases while Karaikal registered 19 new cases and Yanam four.

Sriramulu said there were 437 active cases comprising 430 people in home quarantine and the other seven patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He said 62 patients recovered taking the total recoveries count to 1,71,898.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 4.58 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.62 per cent, respectively.

The health department has examined 24,02,899 samples so far and found 20,37,280 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 22,01,545 jabs till now that comprised 9,92,736 first doses, 8,46,684 second doses and 3,62,125 booster doses.

