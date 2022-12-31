Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) A portion of a building undergoing construction in Mohali's Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening and efforts are being made to ascertain if anyone got trapped under the debris, police said.

"We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone.

Also Read | Modi-Government Set To Roll Out New Integrated Food Security Scheme on January 1; Over 81 Crore Beneficiaries To Get Free Food in 2023.

Asked if workers or anyone else could be trapped under the debris of the commercial building, he said, "Rescuers are at the job."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)