Chaibasa, Dec 2 (PTI) A powerful IED was found by security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The forces engaged in anti-Maoist operation detected the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a forest near Maradiri village in the Goilkera police station area, they said.

The IED, weighing 8 kg, was defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, they added.

