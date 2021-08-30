Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): As CBI made the first two arrests in the West Bengal post-poll violence case and filed 10 more FIRs, Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) calling it "pseudo-Naxalite."

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "TMC is acting like pseudo-Naxalites. If there is an election or not, the situation after the election is destroying the values of life, and also destroying democratic values. We used to believe that the Left Wing Extremism is the cruelest, but the methodology of Trinamool Congress has left it behind. That's why I call such people pseudo-Naxalites. No one can get a free hand to loot. I think what is happening in Bengal is illegal and is undemocratic. Action should be taken against such people."

"I will thank the court for this, the CBI has started functioning, there should be an arrest, it is true that the period of repression was very long. If the rule of law goes like this, then the confidence of those who believe in democracy will increase, which is necessary not only for any party but it is necessary for the country, it is necessary for the state of Bengal," he added.

"I believe that this action of CBI should be faster and the guilty who are involved in the violence after the poll all should be in jail, the law will give its verdict, we all supporters of democracy will wait for that day," he added further.

Earlier on Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered seven FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases taking the total number of FIRs to 28 after the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

