Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to participate in a state-level programme on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to be held in Taloon Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on June 19, according to an official release.

President Murmu will be the chief guest at the program and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other ministers will also attend the event.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Cancels Trip to Krishnapatnam Port After His Helicopter Develops Technical Snag in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

The release also read that several innovations would be launched, including a genetic counseling awareness video and comprehensive guidelines/modules for affected pregnant women. Panchayats that have completed 100% screening of the targeted age group will be honored. The "Sickle Cell Mitra" initiative will also be launched in collaboration with the NCC Directorates of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Sickle Cell Mitras will act as links between service providers to raise awareness among the youth population.

Additionally, special counseling camps will be set up in 33 affected districts on the occasion, where individuals will receive genetic counseling, disease management information, prospects for future generations, and details of necessary medical services. Special camps will be organized from sub-centers to district hospitals at all primary and secondary health institutions to identify patients, screen them, and test other family members, it added.

Also Read | Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The release further stated that under the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, over 1.06 crore citizens have been screened so far in the state, out of which over 2 lakh carriers have been identified and 29,277 people have been found to be affected by sickle cell disease. Treatment for these patients is ongoing. Over 80.09 lakh sickle cell cards have been distributed, enabling affected citizens to understand their health status and receive appropriate treatment.

Continuous monitoring of screening and treatment is being done through the National Sickle Cell Portal. Patients are being provided with free treatment, genetic counseling, medicines, vaccination, and blood transfusion services. So far, 26,115 patients have received treatment with Hydroxyurea medicine. In coordination with various departments, screening camps are being continuously organized in tribal schools, colleges, and hostels.

The mission in the state began on November 15, 2021, as the State Hemoglobinopathy Mission in Alirajpur and Jhabua as a pilot project. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission at the national level from Shahdol on July 1, 2023. Currently, screening is ongoing in 33 districts of the state, which includes 89 development blocks from 20 districts and 13 additional districts under the PM Janman Scheme, it added.

For sickle cell eradication, a special lab has been established at AIIMS Bhopal for testing newborns within 72 hours. All identified patients are being provided Hydroxyurea, folic acid, and free blood transfusion services. For critical patients, a bone marrow transplant unit has been set up at Indore Medical College, where more than 100 transplants have been performed. A Center of Excellence has been established in Rewa. Under the mission, continuous and determined efforts are being made in Madhya Pradesh to achieve the goal of completely eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)