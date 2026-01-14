New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16, 2026, to attend various events. The President will be the Chief Guest at the 50th Golden Jubilee Convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar. On the 16th of this month, she will confer degrees on 1,452 students at the Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, during its 21st convocation.

The President will also inaugurate a high-mast National Flag and two Centres of Excellence for Cyber Security and 5G and Beyond. Amritsar and Jalandhar have been declared no-fly zones for all kinds of drones, aircraft and helicopters.

On January 16, she will attend the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur.

Meanwhile, on Wedesnday President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Robert Zischg, the Austrian Ambassdor to India. The President also recieved the credentials of the envoys of Trinidad and Tobago and the US at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Speaking on this, Austrian Ambassador Zischg said, "I am honoured to have presented my credentials to the Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu. Austria and India share a longstanding and friendly relationship rooted in strong people-to-people ties and economic cooperation. During my tenure, I look forward to further strengthening Austria-India cooperation and working closely with Indian partners to deepen our bilateral engagement."

In a post on X, the Austrian embassy wrote, "Welcome Ambassador Zischg! Today, Ambassador Robert Zischg presented his Letter of Credence, marking the official assumption of his duties. We look forward to further strengthening excellent bilateral relations between our two nations under his leadership."

The President also recieved the credential of the United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Gor formally became the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Ambassador Gor said, "It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies." (ANI)

