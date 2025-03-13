New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her greetings to the fellow citizens on the eve of Holi, saying the festival of colours nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood and reflects the values of unity in diversity.

In a message, Murmu extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, and said Holi brings along happiness and enthusiasm.

"This festival nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood in our lives. The diverse colours of Holi reflect the values of unity in diversity. This festival also symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It teaches us to spread love and positivity around us.

"May this festival of colours fill your lives with joy and prosperity,” she said.

