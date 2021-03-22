New Delhi, March 22: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated people on the occasion of Bihar Day. "Congratulations to all on the occasion of Bihar Day, especially the people of Bihar on this Day! Apart from its rich historical heritage, Bihar also leads the way in the present. I had the privilege of serving as the Governor on this land which has been a witness to the earliest republic to Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran satyagraha. My best wishes on this occasion," the President tweeted (in Hindi).

Prior to taking over as the President, Ram Nath Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. Bihar Diwas 2021 Date, History and Significance: Celebrate Bihar Formation Day by Sending Happy Bihar Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Images to Fellow Biharis.

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet

बिहार दिवस पर सभी को, खासकर बिहार के लोगों को बधाई! बिहार में अतीत की धरोहर के साथ वर्तमान का पथ प्रदर्शन भी है।प्राचीनतम गणतंत्र से महात्मा गांधी के चंपारन‌ सत्याग्रह तक की साक्षी रही इस भूमि पर मुझे राज्यपाल की भूमिका निभाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। इस अवसर पर मेरी शुभकामनाएँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2021

On March 22, Bihar was carved out as the state from Bengal in 1912 by the Britishers. The state celebrates (Bihar Dibas) every year on this day and observes a public holiday.

