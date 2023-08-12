New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced a function ‘Rising India - She Shakti’ in New Delhi on Friday to acknowledge, honour and celebrate women achievers.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that today, when our country has entered into the 'Amrit Kaal', organizing such an event to acknowledge, honour and celebrate women achievers is very relevant.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Nurse Found Dead in Ambulance Under Mysterious Circumstances in Muzaffarpur, Mother Alleges Gang-Rape.

The President said that India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the near future. But it would not be possible without the contribution of half of our population.

She pointed out that some states have adequate representation of women in the workforce but there are many states where their number is low.

Also Read | Bikash Sinha Dies: Padma Award Winning Renowned Physicist Bikash Sinha Passes Away at 78 in Kolkata.

She said that the contribution of our sisters and daughters is essential in achieving the goal of a developed India.

The President said, "Our daughters and sisters have an immense desire to move ahead in life and do something for the country and society. It is our tradition and also our responsibility to give respect and proper opportunities to our daughters and sisters."

She noted that girls coming from humble backgrounds are breaking glass ceilings with sheer willpower and hard work and excelling in all fields.

The President said that respect for women has been the basis of our culture. There is much evidence in our tradition that whenever women have been insulted, the whole society has united to condemn such misdeeds and the culprits have been punished.

She added that some unfortunate incidents happen even today and are completely against our eternal value of respect for women.

She expressed confidence that empowered by our system which is imbued with the value of respecting women and the spirit of justice for women, our Nari-Shakti will keep moving ahead.

The President said that the Government is constantly striving to make women more empowered. But, as a society, we all should also contribute to the empowerment of our daughters and sisters.

She stated that together we have to create an environment where all women can fully participate and contribute to the social, economic, cultural and political spheres.

The President said that media is an important part of our social system, a major pillar of our democracy and that the role of media is very important. The event was organized by Network 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)