New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her pain over the injuries to people in the fire incident at Ujjain's Mahakal temple and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"The news of people getting injured in the fire incident in Ujjain's Mahakaal temple is very saddening. I wish speedy recovery of all the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Thirteen people, including priests, were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, officials said. They said the incident happnened during 'bhasma aarti'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered a magisterial investigation.

"I got to know that a fire broke out at Mahakaleshwar temple during the hhasma aarti. I was told that some people, including a few priests, were injured in the incident and were admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. Thankfully, by the grace of Baba Mahakal, a major tragedy was averted. Nonetheless, I ordered a magisterial inquiry. We will ensure that such incidents don't happen again and will act against those found to be at fault," Yadav said. (ANI)

