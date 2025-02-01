New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget on Saturday allocated Rs 141.83 crore for the staff, household and allowances of the president, a nominal increase of Rs 8.22 crore from Rs 133.61 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for ongoing fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked Rs 144.18 crore in the Budget for 2024-25 which was revised to Rs 133.61 crore.

The fund allocation is for salaries and allowances of the president, the expenditure on the household establishment of the president, including staff salaries, discretionary grants of the president and provision for capital section.

The document shows that of the total allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the salary and allowances of the president, which remained unchanged from the last budget.

The amount allocated under the head 'president's secretariat' provides for the establishment and allied expenses with respect to it, which includes grants-in-aid for Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya on the campus of the president's estate and also includes provision for the capital section.

