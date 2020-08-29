New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Hyderabad's Neelkantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the 'world's fastest human calculator' title.

In a letter to Prakash, Kovind said, "I am happy to learn that you have become the fastest human calculator in the world by winning gold medal in the Mental Calculation World Championship 2020 at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London."

Also Read | Lucknow Double Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

"I wish you all success in your future endeavour and hope you will bring in more laurels for the country," he said in the letter dated August 28, 2020.

A copy of the letter was shared on the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court to Announce Quantum of Punishment on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)