New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of International Women's Day and said it is an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life.

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8.

The day is dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights, she said.

"It is also an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. Even today, women face several challenges which we need to address," Murmu said in her message.

She said women are setting new benchmarks in all fields varying from science and technology to medicine, space, armed forces and sports.

"A glimpse could be seen in the remarkable display of women power and leadership during this year's Republic Day Parade. I wish for the success of women's day celebrations and extend my best wishes for the bright future of all women," Murmu added.

