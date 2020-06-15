Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by Rs 2 Per Litre in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 15: The Gujarat government on Monday announced increase in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio. Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

"The step is being taken in view of the state revenue dipping significantly due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown while the state expenditure going up to fight the COVID-19 crisis," he told reporters.

