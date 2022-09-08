Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) A professor was thrashed by some unidentified youths at a college here on Thursday when he asked them why they are roaming on the campus of the educational institute, police said.

Professor Matiur Rahman of Doranda College here has lodged a complaint with Doranda police station seeking action against the youths, the police said.

"FIR is being lodged on complaint of the professor, who alleged that some youths entered the college campus and when he stopped them, they thrashed him," Doranda police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Md Multan father of Rahman told PTI, "My son, who was professor in-charge today, found some youths, six to seven in numbers, roaming on the campus without uniform. When he asked them, why are they roaming without uniform? They started abusing my son. When he asked them to go out of the campus, they thrashed him.”

"This is the job of security persons to stop them. The college principal should tighten the college security," he said.

