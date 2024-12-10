Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) A rally was held in Ranchi on Tuesday to protest the alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The march, organised by various Hindu organisations, began at the Morabadi Ground and culminated near Raj Bhawan after passing through different parts of the city, including the Albert Ekka Chowk.

With placards in their hands, the protesters raised slogans against the present regime in Bangladesh, demanding an immediate release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and efforts to stop the atrocities on Hindus.

Rakesh Lal, a social activist, alleged that Hindus were being targeted and temples were being vandalised in Bangladesh.

Members of the ISKCON who fed the people of Bangladesh during the previous crisis were now being targeted, he alleged.

At the end of the march, the protestors handed a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, to Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar.

They sought Murmu's "intervention" to stop the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

