Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam suffered yet another failure in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (2025), scoring just 2 during the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match, which is underway at Rawalpindi. Azam's third successive low score ensured that netizens had another field day with funny memes and jokes at the expense of the opener, which has now become a trend on social media. So far, in the three PSL 2025, Azam has managed just as many runs combined. Check out some of the funny memes below. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Batter Manages to Score Just One Run During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Babar Azam's Form This PSL

Babar Azam for PZ in this PSL pic.twitter.com/XJDIub6XEn — M (@anngrypakiistan) April 19, 2025

Improvement?!

Massive improvement by Babar Azam 0 vs QG 1 vs IU 2 vs MS pic.twitter.com/no5DXg8h7h — M (@anngrypakiistan) April 19, 2025

Haha

TV Pe Dekh Lijiye

Good News Indeed

Its good news for babarsons that Babar azam is improving in every match 😂😂#PSLX pic.twitter.com/jR9QMI7iWP — Samira Tarar (@samira_ahmed111) April 19, 2025

