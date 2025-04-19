Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of INR two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the incident where an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday, April 19. Additionally, an amount of INR 50,000 would be given to the injured. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a building collapse in Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO posted on X. Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 11, 5 Injured As Search and Rescue Operations Continue in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Mustafabad Building Collapse Victims

