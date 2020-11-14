New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, warning him that if the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is not provided electricity connection within the next 30 days, then the BJP youth wing will hold demonstrations against the government.

"On the one hand CM Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are conducting prayers at the Akshardham temple and the entire Delhi is illuminated on the festival of lights, on the other hand, the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is engulfed in darkness in the absence of electricity," Surya, also an MP, said.

"If the people are condemned to darkness then the CM and his Cabinet colleagues don't have the right to celebrate the festival. Kejriwal takes care of the Rohingya Muslim refugees, but ignores the Hindu families," he added.

On Diwali, the Delhi CM, along with his wife, performed puja at Delhi's Akshardham temple. (ANI)

