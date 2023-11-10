Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of the state government's order of re-examination for the 545 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts and ordered to re-conduct the examination by an independent agency.

The issue of re-examination arose after several aspirants complained of irregularities in the PSI recruitment process.

The previous BJP government had ordered the re-examination on April 29, 2022. The selected candidates moved to the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) seeking cancellation of this order. The KAT rejected the applications submitted by the candidates. Later, the candidates filed an appeal in the High Court.

On January 21, 2021, the Karnataka police department announced the recruitment of 545 PSI posts. In the same year, on October 3, the written examination for PSI recruitment was conducted at various centres in the state. But the candidates met Home Minister Araga Gyanendra and complained about the irregularities in the examination.

On January 18, 2022, when the provisional selection list for the recruitment of 545 PSI was published, the ADIG of the recruitment department gave notice to suspend the selection list.

After that, the probe into PSI recruitment irregularities by the state government was transferred to CID. Candidate Viresh was first arrested in connection with the PSI scam. The main accused, Divya Hagargi and five others were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. (ANI)

