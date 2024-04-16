Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress' Arunachal West Lok Sabha candidate Nabam Tuki on Tuesday said people are unhappy with the present BJP government and are looking for a change.

"There is anti-incumbency and there is a big question mark on performance as well. Wherever I visited, people expressed displeasure...The promises made by them have not been fulfilled. The public is displeased and is looking for change," he told ANI.

Tuki said central leadership should focus on states with more Lok Sabha seats, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar when asked about the absence of top leadership in Arunachal during the campaign.

"There are only 2 Lok Sabha seats here...I thought we should let central leadership work where Lok Sabha seats are higher in numbers, such as in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

Speaking about the Congress party manifesto, Nabam Tuki said, "We have made several promises in the manifesto. Some guarantees have also been given in the manifesto of the Indian National Congress (INC). There are 5 guarantees, which include Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisan Nyay and others....Regular employment has been promised to be given to youths," he said.

Congress' Arunachal West Lok Sabha candidate Nabam Tuki will be contesting against the BJP's Kiren Rijiju.

In the 2014 election, BJP MP Kiren Rijiju won the election from the Arunachal West constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju secured a landslide victory over Congress' Nabam Tuki from the Arunachal West constituency.

Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies: Arunachal East and Arunachal West.

The Assembly polls will occur concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections for the two seats in Arunachal on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

