Puducherry, Sept 4 (PTI) AIADMK legislator in Puducherry, A Baskar, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Examination of swabs of the legislator representing Mudaliarpet indicated he was infected, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

Baskar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, the health official said.

