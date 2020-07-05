Pune, Jul 5 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,288 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 28,599, a Health official said on Sunday.

With 16 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of the fatalities has risen to 869, he said.

A total of 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day.

"Of the 1,288 fresh cases, 803 are from the areas located under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while 396 cases are from Pimpri Chinchwad," the official said.

The number of the cases under PMC now stands at 21,391 while those in Pimpri Chinchwad stands at 4,794.

The number of cases from rural areas, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board has increased to 2,411, the official added.

