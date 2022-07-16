Pune ( Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Organ donation by a young brain-dead woman saved the life of five people including two serving Army soldiers in Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune. "A young lady was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC) in her last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them," said Defence PRO.

"After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at Command Hospital (Southern Command), was immediately activated and the alerts were also sent to the Zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA)," the Defence added.

Through the night of July, 14 and the early morning hours of July 15, viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall clinic in Pune. A benevolent gesture of organ donation after death and a well-coordinated effort at CH(SC), gave life and eyesight to five severely ill patients. It bolsters the belief that "don't take your organs to heaven, God knows we need them here!"

It also spreads awareness about the invaluable role of organ donation for needy patients under such circumstances, said Defence. (ANI)

