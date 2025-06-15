New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse on the Indrayani river in Kundamala, which remains a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune district in Maharashtra, and spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stoke of the situation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground," Shah posted on X.

Home Minister praised the efforts made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to save several lives. The Union Home Minister also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

"NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah added.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also arrived at the site of the bridge collapse.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations after a bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed in Kundamala, which remains a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade.

The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse over the Indrayani River that claimed the lives of people and left 32 injured, with six in critical condition.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad reported that an old, dilapidated iron bridge collapsed around 4 PM, claiming two lives and injuring several others. Approximately 5-7 rescued individuals have been hospitalised, with NDRF and local police deployed for rescue operations.

As per officials, the NDRF Fire Department and police are deployed for a search and rescue operation.

According to authorities, so far, five to six individuals have been rescued, and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site. (ANI)

