New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided Mumabi's Thane-based house of arrested accused Shamil Saquib Nachan in the Pune ISIS module case and seized a host of incriminating material exposing the terrorist organisation’s conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

The searches at Padgha in Thane house of Shamil, a member of an ISIS Sleeper Cell, yielded several mobile phones, hard disks and some handwritten documents which are being examined and analysed, said the NIA.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum Writes to CJI DY Chandrachud Seeking Action Against Hate Speech.

Shamil was arrested earlier for participating in Bomb (IED) Assembly and Training Workshops and also in the fabrication and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), said the anti-terror agency.

Shamil had been working with five other accused, namely Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, as part of a bigger conspiracy to trigger violence across various parts of the country by fabricating and exploding the IEDs.

Also Read | Goa: Pepper-Sprayed by Fellow Students, 11 Schoolgirls Hospitalised in Bicholim; Case Registered.

Imran and Yunus, both members of the ‘Sufa terrorist gang’, who were absconding and were declared ‘most wanted’ by the NIA, were recently arrested by Pune in a case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022.

NIA investigations in the Pune ISIS module case have revealed that Shamil and the other members of an ISIS Sleeper Cell had assembled IEDs at a house in Kondhwa, Pune, where they had also organised and participated in a Bomb (IED) Assembly and Training Workshops shop last year. "They had even carried out a controlled explosion at this location to test an IED fabricated by them," said the NIA.

"The conspiracy was aimed at committing terrorist acts with the aim to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country. The accused had plans to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda to spread terror and violence with the goal of establishing an Islamic State in the country."

ISIS, also known as Islamic State (IS) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daish or Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) or ISIS Wilayat Khorasan or Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K)), has been working on its anti-India agenda by spreading terror across the country through violent acts.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive raids across India to thwart the outfit’s terror designs and plans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)