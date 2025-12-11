Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Two Pune Police officers who were earlier suspended for alleged negligence in their duty in the high-profile Porsche crash case have been dismissed from service, said a senior Pune police official on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari, both assigned to the Yerawada Police Station, were suspended from duty following an internal inquiry that found serious lapses in their initial response to the incident on the night of the accident.

According to the official, the inquiry concluded that the officers did not follow proper procedure during the early stages of the investigation and failed to inform the control room about the incident.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development, stating that a proposal for their dismissal was sent to the Maharashtra DGP's office in March 2026, based on the findings of the internal departmental inquiry.

The action pertains to the May 19, 2024, crash in which a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the death of two IT professionals. (ANI)

