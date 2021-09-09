Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Two lodge managers have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Thursday.

It took the number of persons arrested in the case to 16.

"We have arrested the managers of two lodges where the accused had taken the girl and sexually assaulted her," said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5).

The girl, who was waiting at the Pune railway station to board a train to Chandigarh to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an auto rickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day. He promised to find accommodation for her for the night.

He along with several others including two railway employees allegedly raped her at various places in the city and later put her on a north-bound train.

While investigating the `missing person' complaint filed by her family, the police traced her to Chandigarh and brought her back, after which the case of rape was registered.

