Ludhiana, March 29: Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Saludi village on the Khanna-Samrala road in this Punjab district on Wednesday, police said. Punjab Road Accident: Woman Dies, Sisters Injured As Two-Wheeler Collides With Truck Amid Fog in Kapurthala.

The impact of the accident was such that the body of a truck driver was taken out after extracting him from the front side of one of the ill-fated vehicle, police said, adding that the whole effort took two hours. Video: Speeding Truck Rams Into Car From Behind in Jalandhar's Goraya, CCTV Footage of Horrific Road Accident Goes Viral.

Those killed include the driver of one of the trucks, his assistant and a cyclist. The accident occurred when the truck driver attempted to save a cyclist who had suddenly appeared on the road from a village lane, police said.

