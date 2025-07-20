Kharar (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI): A day after announcing her exit from politics and the Aam Aadmi Party, Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has taken a U-turn as the party rejected her resignation. The MLA has accepted the party's decision.

In a post on X, Anmol Gagan Mann said, "Today, I had a meeting with our party president Aman Arora ji. The decision by Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal ji to reject the resignation has been accepted."

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said that he met Mann and conveyed that the party does not accept her resignation.

"Today, I met Anmol Gagan Maan in a family atmosphere. The party decided to reject her resignation as an MLA, which she accepted. We asked them to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency," Aman Arora said in a post on X.

"Anmol was, is and will remain a part of the family of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aam Aadmi Party," the X post read.

On Saturday, MLA Anmol Gagan Maan shared a social media post announcing her resignation from her post and the decision to quit politics.

Sharing an X post, Maan wrote, "My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted."

She extended her wishes to the party and the Punjab government.

"My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," the X post read.

Maan had won the Kharar seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections, garnering 78,273 votes and defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Ranjit Singh Gill.

She has also briefly served as the Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Investment Promotion in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet.

Before her stint as a politician, Maan was a singer and has delivered popular Punjabi tracks including 'Suit', 'Cola Vs Milk' and 'Sherni'. (ANI)

