Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Punjab government for not following the orders of the court regarding Gram Panchayat elections.

The court said that if the Punjab government goes ahead with the election schedule till the next hearing, it will have to be answered in the court or the high court will take a tough stand.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of a service named 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar', encompassing 42 facilities.

The chief minister said that the service, accessible by dialing the designated number 1076, allows citizens to take an appointment and obtain certificates at their doorstep.

"We are starting a service named 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar'. 42 services will be included in this and a number 1076 will be launched. By calling this number you can take an appointment, get your certificate made. You will get all these facilities at your doorstep," CM Mann said. (ANI)

