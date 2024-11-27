Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar Police, had apprehended two operatives associated with the Davinder Bambiha Gang, Punjab Director General of Police stated on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were reportedly handled by Kulveer Singh, also known as Lala Benipal, a USA-based associate of the absconding foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial.

Patial had previously been involved in orchestrating two separate attacks in the SAS Nagar area--one targeting a financier and the other a rival gang member, the DGP added.

According to the preliminary investigation, the arrested operatives were instructed to carry out a series of criminal activities in the Tricity region.

During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered two pistols along with seven live cartridges from the accused.

Earlier, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout. The police opened fire in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase. The arrested individuals have multiple cases registered against them including Extortion, Murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act. 3 weapons and multiple cartridges were recovered fromthe gangsters. (ANI)

