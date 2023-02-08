Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday deployed along International Border in Amritsar, Punjab, detected a drone intruding into Indian territory from the Pakistan side.

BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures.

As a result, the rogue drone, returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB. (ANI)

