Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of suspected heroin, about 3.306 kilograms, in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a suspicious black-coloured bag near the Dargah of Bodal Saha Peer Baba, near Mehdipur village in the Tarn Taran district.

Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain six white packets ( gross weight approximately 3.306 kilograms), suspected to contain heroin. A metal ring and four illumination strips were attached to the bag.

