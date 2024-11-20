Chandigarh [India], November 20 (ANI): A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded till 6.00 pm in the bye-elections for four Punjab assembly seats on Wednesday, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab.

However, the final figures will be updated by Thursday morning once all polling parties return to the collection centres and the final data entry is completed.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, the highest turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in the 84-Gidderbaha constituency by 6 pm. The voter turnout in other constituencies was as follows -- 63 per cent in 10-Dera Baba Nanak, 54 per cent in 103-Barnala, and 53 per cent in 44-Chabbewal.

Sibin C expressed his gratitude to the voters for their active participation and for exercising their democratic rights. He also applauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers and Returning Officers for ensuring smooth management and strict supervision during the electoral process.

He acknowledged the dedication and efforts of the Punjab Police, Central Armed Police Forces, polling officials, volunteers, and all individuals involved in ensuring a secure environment at polling stations and smooth execution of the electoral arrangements.

He extended gratitude to political parties and candidates for their cooperation during the election process. Additionally, he acknowledged the constructive role played by media personnel and thanked them for their support. (ANI)

