There will be a holiday on December 21 in all Punjab government offices in the jurisdiction of the municipal bodies where elections are going to be held, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Dec 19, 2024
India News | Punjab Civic Body Polls: Govt Offices to Remain Shut on Dec 21

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) There will be a holiday on December 21 in all Punjab government offices in the jurisdiction of the municipal bodies where elections are going to be held, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

An official spokesperson of the commission said a special leave would be granted to government employees and other workers who are voters of these municipal bodies but employed elsewhere according to rules.

In addition, a holiday would be declared in all the schools whose buildings are being used for election purposes, said the spokesperson.

There will be a holiday on December 21 in all Punjab government offices in the jurisdiction of the municipal bodies where elections are going to be held, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Dec 19, 2024
Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) There will be a holiday on December 21 in all Punjab government offices in the jurisdiction of the municipal bodies where elections are going to be held, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

An official spokesperson of the commission said a special leave would be granted to government employees and other workers who are voters of these municipal bodies but employed elsewhere according to rules.

In addition, a holiday would be declared in all the schools whose buildings are being used for election purposes, said the spokesperson.

December 21 has been declared as a 'Dry Day' in the revenue jurisdiction of the municipal bodies that are going to the polls.

The spokesperson further said Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Punjabi University Patiala, and Panjab University, Chandigarh have informed that they have postponed all annual and semester exams which were scheduled to be held on December 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

