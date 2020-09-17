Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) A farmers' body on Thursday decided to intensify their stir against the Centre's three farm-related Bills, announcing to stop trains in Punjab from September 24 to 26.

“We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a “bandh” on September 25 in protest against the Bills.

Farmers have expressed apprehensions that the legislations will pave a way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and they will be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The Centre on Monday had introduced the Bills in Lok Sabha.

These are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at "transforming" the farm sector and "raising" farmers' income.

The Congress-led government in Punjab has described the legislations as a "blatant attack" on the federal structure.

Last month, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution, rejecting the ordinances introduced by parliament earlier and replaced by the three Bills.

