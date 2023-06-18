Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has set up seven teams to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers.

State's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Sunday said that these teams will also visit shops, manufacturing units of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides besides carrying out regular checks and sampling for quality as well as rates at which the goods are sold to the farmers.

He further said that the flying squad teams, headed by Joint Directors and Chief Agriculture Officers of the department, will closely monitor the sale of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, besides keeping a watch over the demand and supply of goods to farmers.

The one team of the flying squad has been set aside for three to four districts, he said, according to an official statement.

He urged the farmers to demand a 'bill' for each purchase from the vendor and ensure they only pay the amount mentioned on the bills.

The Agriculture Minister said that If the bills are not given by vendors then farmers should raise a complaint with the concerned officer and strict action will be followed.

Khuddian reiterated that the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

