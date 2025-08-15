Faridkot (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour in Faridkot on Friday. He said that Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers.

In a post on X, CM Bhagwant Mann shared, "Today, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country, I participated in the state-level function organised in the historic city of Faridkot and hoisted the national flag of the country, the tricolour. The unique and unmatched role of Punjabis in the Indian freedom struggle is not hidden from anyone. More than 80 per cent of the sacrifices in making the country independent have been made by Punjabis."

Punjab CM said that the state government never hesitate in honouring fallen soldiers.

"Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers. It is our duty to take care of the families of our bravehearts," he said.

He further said that this freedom, which was obtained at a high price, is of great importance. "Salute to the great fallen soldiers and freedom lovers who contributed to the freedom struggle. Happy Independence Day to all," he said.

"Heartiest congratulations to all countrymen and Punjabis on the 79th Independence Day of the country. Also, we offer flowers of respect to the great Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid ji of the holy land of Faridkot. The 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Chaadar of Hind, is being celebrated across the state. Kirtan Darbars will be organised at holy historical places which were touched by the feet of Guru Sahib Ji," said Punjab CM.

He further said that 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' will be implemented from October 2 for free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in Punjab.

"Under this, people of the state will get free treatment without any paperwork. About 3 crore people will get the benefit of this scheme. 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics are available for public service across the state. About 70,000 people come here every day for treatment. In the coming days, 200 more clinics will be dedicated to the public," he said.

He further said that special attention was being paid to raising the level of education in government schools of Punjab.

"Now the results of government schools have started improving and our talented children are bringing glory to the state by passing major examinations of the country. The education revolution of Punjab is making its special identity in the entire country. To remove the stigma of drug addiction from Punjab, we started a 'war against drugs' under which we put big and small drug smugglers in jails and launched a crackdown on the palaces built from ill-got money. We launched an anti-drone system to make the state's border areas safe," he said.

"To save our youth, we are encouraging them towards employment and sports. Through 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan', we are connecting the youth to the sports fields," he said.

He said that it is a matter of great pride that the promising players of Punjab are leading the country's major sports competitions as captains.

"We are providing free, uninterrupted electricity to the people and farmers of the state. Apart from this, taking decisions in the interest of farmers, we have improved the canal system and increased the use of canal water from 21 percent to 63 percent in the last 3 years. Today, our farmers have no shortage of water and electricity. We have controlled corruption in the tehsils," he said.

"We are increasing business in Punjab under the Industrial Revolution. Big companies from India and abroad are investing in Punjab. We have stopped the looting of traders under the single window and single PAN system and have provided them a safe environment," he said.

He further said that earlier, the number of deaths in road accidents in Punjab was frightening.

"We created the Road Safety Force (SSF) for the people of the state, due to whose noble efforts the number of deaths decreased by 48 percent. This achievement was also praised in the Parliament of the country. Special work will be done under the Sehechewal model and Thapar model to clean all the water bodies/ponds in villages that have become dirty. Apart from this, link roads will be built connecting villages to cities. We are committed to the all-round development of villages," he said.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav urged the citizens to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and may the spirit of independence ignite hearts with a renewed resolve to build a stronger, safer, and more united India.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared, "On this Independence Day 2025, let us honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, whose courage and determination gifted us a free nation. May the spirit of independence ignite our hearts with a renewed resolve to build a stronger, safer, and more united India. Proud to serve under the Tricolour, and dedicated to protecting the ideals it represents. Wishing all Indians a safe, joyful, and blessed Independence Day!" (ANI)

