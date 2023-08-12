Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident a man allegedly killed his daughter with a sword mercilessly and dragged her on the road after tying his daughter's dead body to his bike, a police official said.

Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka said, "Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We've arrested the accused. During the probe, we found that the girl left home without informing her parents. When she returned, they had an altercation during which the father killed her."

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Nurse Found Dead in Ambulance Under Mysterious Circumstances in Muzaffarpur, Mother Alleges Gang-Rape.

Her mother said that she stayed out of the house and when she returned back yesterday, her father, a Nihang Sikh had an argument with her and he killed her.

Her mother said, "Her father closed the door of the house and took her daughter out of the gate and killed her with his sword. Then her father tied her to the back of a motorcycle and dragged her on the road."

Also Read | Bikash Sinha Dies: Padma Award Winning Renowned Physicist Bikash Sinha Passes Away at 78 in Kolkata.

Kuldeep Singh Mushal, village railway track gate man said that he informed GRP police after he saw the man cutting the cloth which was tied behind the motorcycle and throwing the dead body near the railway track of Machhal village.

"While on duty, I saw a man travelling towards the railway track on a bike, a woman was tied to his bike. Nihang Sikh stopped his motorcycle, then with his sword cut the cloth which was tied behind the motorcycle and threw the dead body there."

"Seeing this, I called my GRP officer at the same time and he came and removed the dead body from the middle of the railway track," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)