Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force celebrated its 60th Raising Day on Sunday with a "significant operational achievement" as it neutralised the 250th Pakistani drone this year, the BSF said in a release.

The BSF, largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1 as it came into existence on December 1, 1965.

"BSF_Punjab marked the 60th BSF Raising Day with a significant operational achievement--the neutralization of 250th drone this year. This achievement underscores BSF's unwavering dedication to national security, even under challenging conditions such as dense fog and zero visibility. Notably, the 200th drone was seized on 9th November 2024 and within next 21 days, an additional 50 drones were knocked down. This rapid success reflects the effectiveness of the advanced surveillance grid and cutting-edge counter-drone technology deployed along the Punjab border," the BSF said in a post on X.

The BSF said that the 250th drone was brought down after a rapid and strategic response to rising threats along the Punjab border.

"This remarkable operational achievement highlights the effectiveness of BSF's advanced surveillance grid and cutting-edge counter-drone technology, which play a crucial role in identifying and neutralizing aerial threats," BSF said in the release.

By using the latest technology, the BSF has strengthened its ability to ensure that no aerial intrusion goes unnoticed. This achievement also highlights the force's agility and readiness to respond to new security threats, reflecting its constant innovation and adaptation in the face of evolving challenges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Border Security Force Raising Day and said that their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the BSF.

"Raising day greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families. The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah posted on X.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role.The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situation while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region.

The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India's borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

