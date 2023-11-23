Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): With the arrest of three members "linked" to the ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda, Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state.

Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Rajbhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, Raman Kumar and Jagjit Singh of Dhilwa Kalan in Kotkapura.

DGP said that following reliable inputs, police teams from Counter Intelligence Bathinda laid a special naka near the bridge at village Gobindpura in Bathinda and arrested the trio.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

AIG Counter Intelligence Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that the probe revealed that the arrested accused persons had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic in the society.

Further investigations are on to unveil forward and backward linkages and recovery of more weapons is expected, she said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 379, 411, 115, 109 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Cantt Bathinda. (ANI)

