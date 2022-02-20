Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday cast his vote in Ludhiana in the ongoing Assembly elections in Punjab and urged the voters to rise above caste and religion while exercising their franchise rights.

Tewari also urged the voters to keep in mind the challenges of Punjab and vote for the interest of the state.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, the Congress MP said, "I request people to keep in mind the challenges of Punjab, along with the problems in front of the youth and farmers, rise above caste and religion while voting in this election."

Earlier today, as polling is underway in Punjab's 117 constituencies, its incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged people to exercise their constitutional rights and cast their valuable vote.

CM Channi tweeted, "As Punjab is going to poll today, practice your constitutional right by casting your valuable vote for a progressive change. Also, urge your family and friends to step out and vote because every single vote counts!"

Elections are underway in Punjab's 117 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

