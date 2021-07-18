Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday recorded 86 fresh cases and six deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 5,98,334 and 16,233 respectively, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Bathinda and one each from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana.

The deaths toll includes three that were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases was 1,046.

Faridkot and Jalandhar reported 10 infections each, followed by nine in Ludhiana.

With 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,055, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,16,54,465 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six cases while the death toll stood at 809 with no death reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.

The infection tally in the city stood at 61,889. The count also includes 13 cases, which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases was 50, as per the bulletin.

With 22 patients having been discharged after recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 61,030.

A total of 5,95,449 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,32,278 tested negative while reports of three samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

