India News | Punjab Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 2,081

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): With 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab on Monday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 2,081, said the state government.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab, among the new cases reported, Amritsar reported 10 cases and Jalandhar six.

While Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Patiala and Sangrur reported one case each.

At present there are 128 active cases while results of 2,446 are awaited.

The state has so far reported 40 COVID-19 deaths and 1,913 patients have recovered.

Earlier today, India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country. (ANI)

