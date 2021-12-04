Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 4 (ANI): Punjab reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state reported one more death due to the disease taking the death toll to 16,608.

A Punjab government bulletin said 52 patients recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 5,86,496. The state has 347 active cases and the total count of cases has gone up to 6,03,451.

A total of 8,603 new COVID-19 cases and 415 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

