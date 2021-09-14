Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported three more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 16,457, according to a medical bulletin.

With 37 fresh Covid cases, the tally in the state climbed to 6,01,072.

The number of active cases in the state was 309, it said.

Jalandhar reported six cases, followed by five in Mohali and four each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among the new COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Twenty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84,306, it said.

Chandigarh reported six cases, taking the tally to 65,160. The toll stood at 817.

The number of active cases in the city was 32 while the number of those recovered was 64,311.

