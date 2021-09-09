Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Pink bollworm infestation has been seen in the cotton fields of Punjab's Bathinda.

Speaking to ANI, Gurvinder Singh, Joint Director, Agriculture Department said, "We are monitoring the situation closely with block-level officers recommending pesticides to contain worm attacks."

Singh even said that the root cause of the infestation is that some farmers used pesticides that were not recommended.

"We have issued advisories to farmers. Any sort of negligence will be actionable," he said.

Singh also assured that no farmers will be bearing losses and the issue of infestation will be resolved soon. (ANI)

