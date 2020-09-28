Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Forest Department rescued a python from Sihari village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Sunday.

As per it, the python had consumed a large prey due to which it was unable to move and locals have also been advised not to panic due to its presence.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Offers.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, "Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest.

"It seemed to have consumed a large goat, because of which it was unable to move. Locals were initially scared. But we asked them not to get frightened, as python is a harmless snake and is non-poisonous," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Updates: Heavy Police Force Deployed in Kalaburagi As Farmers to Protest Against State Farm Bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)