Bengaluru, September 28: Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have called for a state-wide bandh on Monday in protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms Acts introduced by the BS Yediyurappa government.

A heavy Police force was deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations today. Several labour organisations, pro-Kannada outfits and the Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the bills in the assembly, extended support to the call for the bandh. A protest march has been planned from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle against the “anti-farmer” legislations in Bengaluru. Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

Police Force Deployed:

Karnataka: Police force deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations today, in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and labour laws. pic.twitter.com/WiXyEl1Wcc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

KSRTC and BMTC buses, metro service is likely to run, while cabs and auto services are expected to be hit. “There will be no disruption in transport services and government buses will run as usual in Karnataka on Monday. Police have been requested to provide additional security in view of the bandh called against the recently passed farm bill tomorrow,” Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said.

